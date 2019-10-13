Russia's Putin says global oil inventories need cutting to 'reasonable level' - Arabiya

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday global oil inventories need cutting to "reasonable levels" and that attacks in recent months on tankers in the Gulf and Saudi oil facilities will strengthen cooperation between OPEC, Russia and other oil producers.

On his first visit to Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, Putin said Russia will work with the kingdom and other partners to "reduce to zero attempts to destabilise the oil market", he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview.

