Four testing centre officials to appear in court for fraud

Four testing centre officials are to appear in the Lephalale Magistrate's Court today after they were caught issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles they did not physically examine.

The three-vehicle examiners and a clerk were arrested following a raid at the Phalala Testing Station in Lephalale, Limpopo.

The raid was a joint operation between the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks and Special Investigative Unit (SIU).

The raid was conducted as part of Operation Corolla which has been initiated to combat the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates in the province.

Three of the suspects are believed to be repeat offenders. It is believed that they were arrested on similar charges in April this year and were released on R1000 bail.

The RTMC said un-roadworthy vehicles count among the top three major contributors to road fatalities.

"With October being recognized as transport month, authorities are paying special attention to fraud and corruption to improve safety on the roads," said the RTMC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)