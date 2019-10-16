Suspicious drone activity detected in Punjab's Firozpur

A suspicious drone possibly from Pakistan's side was spotted at Hazara Singh Wala in Punjab's Firozpur district on Monday, ANI reported citing Border Security Force (BSF) sources. Reports have claimed that drones from Pakistan's side are being used to transport arms and ammunition to the country.

It was recently revealed that BSF is all set to purchase a ground-based anti-drone system to deal with the intrusion of drones. The system is expected to be installed by the end of this year. A tender has been floated regarding the purchase.

BSF sources: A drone from Pakistan's side was spotted at Hazara Singh Wala in Punjab's Firozepur district on 14th October. pic.twitter.com/cHXt7Q90Gx — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

According to BSF, its radar will have 360-degree surveillance capability with high direction accuracy. For surveillance, the system will have cameras. Also, its jammer will be so effective that they can jam signals in less than five seconds. "The system will be compact and easily deployable which can be installed in just 10 minutes with ease of dismantling as per ground," a document reads. The system will be able to work day and night and will be able to detect multiple drones at a time.