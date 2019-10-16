11 testing centre officials arrested for fraud in Limpopo

Eleven officials were arrested at a privately-owned vehicle testing station in Limpopo for allegedly issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically examined.

"The suspects allegedly used the identity particulars of unsuspecting individuals to issue roadworthy certificates for scores of vehicles that were never brought to the station for physical examination," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Corolla which is aimed at dealing with fraud and corruption at Vehicle Testing Stations continued in Limpopo.

"When the team arrived at the Vehicle Testing Station, they caught some of the officials in the process of burning and destroying evidence. Some of the documents were found hidden in their private vehicles on the premises.

"An owner, manager, examiners and administration clerk are among the people who were apprehended. Documents, computers, and cellphones were also seized," RTMC said.

All the arrested suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Marble hall Magistrate's Court on Friday. They are facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The total number of officials arrested as part of Operation Corolla stands at 15.

Four officials - three-vehicle examiners and an administration clerk - were arrested on Monday in Lephalale.

On Tuesday, they appeared before the local magistrate court. They will appear again on Friday for a formal bail application.

