Census data 2018 to support setting of population-based funding decisions

Statistics Minister James Shaw has welcomed the first release of 2018 Census data.

The first release of data today, 23 September, includes key data on population, regional growth, the number of homes and the size of different ethnic groups in New Zealand.

Data from the 2018 Census will support the setting of electorate boundaries and population-based government funding decisions.

"I'm highly confident that the 2018 Census data will support the key uses of census information," James Shaw said today.

"Census data is vital for central and local government decision-making for things like spending on health, housing, and transport. It is also useful for businesses, community groups, and the public.

"More generally the Census is a snapshot of our society at a point in time. It helps us to understand how our society is changing and plan for the future.

"New Zealanders will be able to see themselves in the census data – for example, how much the population has grown in the past five years and where it is growing the most.

"At recent population growth rates, we can expect to reach five million people sometime next year, up from four million in 2003.

"The 2018 Census data is the most up-to-date available and is fit for use in setting the 2020 electoral boundaries," James Shaw said.

The first release of Census 2018 data today will be followed by a series of further releases in the coming months, with all data released by the middle of 2020.

