Programme organized to mark Dr. Vikram Sarabhai’s contribution towards DAE

As a part of the year-long Birth Centenary celebrations of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space have organized a two-day program in Mumbai beginning from today. The programme was a curtain-raiser to commemorate Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's contribution towards DAE.

A number of contemporaries of Dr. Sarabhai participated in the event. Luminaries like Dr. Kasturirangan, (former Chairman, ISRO) Dr. M.R. Srinivasan, (former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary Department of Atomic Energy), Shri Surendar Sharma (former Chief Executive, Heavy Water Board) were present and contributions of Dr. Sarabhai for various activities of DAE like establishment of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, giving a boost to nuclear power stations, establishment of important organisations in DAE like Heavy Water Board, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Nuclear Fuel Complex, and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre were highlighted. Dignitaries, who had a close association with Dr. Sarabhai, reminisced their association with him.

The programme is being followed with interaction with children on 18th October and is dedicated to children invited from various schools across Mumbai. Popular lectures on nuclear energy and space sciences, in addition to the Science Quiz and debate competitions and speeches, are the major attractions of this day.

This curtain raiser is being followed by similar programs in different units of DAE until August 2020.

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who is considered as the father of the Indian Space Programme, was born on 12th August 1919 in Ahmedabad. The contribution of Dr. Sarabhai towards the Department of Space is well known. However, his contribution to the Department of Atomic Energy in his capacity as Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission is equally important.

(With Inputs from PIB)