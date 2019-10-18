Eskom would only implement Stage 1 load shedding

Eskom says it has had another major setback at its Medupi Power Station based near Lephalale in Limpopo and will be implementing Stage 1 load shedding from 9 am to 12 pm midday and thereafter revert to Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm.

While last night Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Officer Jabu Mabuza said the power utility would only implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding as a result of a shortage capacity due to a number of generating units still out of services due to breakdowns, Eskom said overnight it lost additional capacity from the Medupi power station.

"Late last night, we lost Medupi 3, 4 and 5 due to coal and ash handling issues. This is in addition to the conveyer belt that failed on Saturday at the power station.

"This means that the power system has deteriorated further creating an additional shortage of about generation capacity of 1 500MW," said Eskom in a statement on Friday morning.

It said, as a result, it would regrettably maintain Stage 2 load shedding for the greater part of Friday.

In order to lessen the disruption on matrics who are writing their Visual Art and Design practical exam today, Eskom said it would implement Stage 1 load shedding from 9 am until 12 pm and thereafter revert to Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm.

"We understand the negative impact this will have on our customers, in particular, our matriculants who are writing exams this morning … We apologize unreservedly to our customers and South Africans for the short notification."

The utility said it would keep South Africans informed about the status and recovery efforts throughout this period.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website: loadshedding.eskom.co.za or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)