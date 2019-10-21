Ethiopia scores noteworthy achievements in children and women situation

The National Situation Analysis of Children and Women in Ethiopia examines the situation through the lens of the well-being of children, adolescents, and women. Ethiopia has scored noteworthy achievements, for example in monetary poverty reduction and in some aspects of health, nutrition, and education. However, success is not yet occurring at a fast enough pace and large enough scale to achieve national and global goals. The policy and legal landscape set the stage for responding to all elements of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). However, full implementation and enforcement of national policies and legislation are essential to effect meaningful improvements for women, children and all members of Ethiopian society.

(With Inputs from APO)