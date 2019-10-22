Finland and Ethiopia sign four agreements during visit of President Niinistö

During the visit of President Niinistö to Ethiopia, four different agreements were signed.

The Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Minister of Finance of Ethiopia to continue cooperation in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector. The planned contribution of Finland is 22.4 million euros for the next four years.

Representatives of the Finnish business community accompanied President Niinistö to Ethiopia. During the visit, Nokia signed an MoU with the Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) and the Addis Ababa Institute of Technology (AAiT). Through this partnership, Nokia will collaborate with both universities in order to play a leading role in academic excellence in technology, setting standards in quality education, research, and innovation.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute and the Finnish company Vaisala signed an MoU regarding future collaboration with the National Meteorological Agency of Ethiopia (NMA). Moreover, Vaisala and the NMA signed a delivery contract to modernize Ethiopia's weather and climate observation and forecasting system. The system will help to minimize the impact of weather and climate hazards.

(With Inputs from APO)