Finland Secures Bronze, Maintains Hockey Legacy

Finland celebrated a triumphant moment in men's hockey, securing a third consecutive Olympic bronze medal by overpowering Slovakia 6-1.

Key players such as Erik Haula and Joel Armia delivered standout performances as Finland showcased resilience, especially in the third period, despite the absence of star player Aleksander Barkov.

Slovakia's Cinderella story through the Milan tournament came to an end as they failed to clinch consecutive bronze medals, wrapping up their spirited campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)