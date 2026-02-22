Left Menu

Finland Secures Bronze, Maintains Hockey Legacy

Finland clinched its third consecutive Olympic bronze in men's hockey, defeating Slovakia 6-1. Despite missing star Aleksander Barkov, Finland's strong third-period performance secured their win. Slovakia's impressive underdog run ended without replicating their previous bronze success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Finland celebrated a triumphant moment in men's hockey, securing a third consecutive Olympic bronze medal by overpowering Slovakia 6-1.

Key players such as Erik Haula and Joel Armia delivered standout performances as Finland showcased resilience, especially in the third period, despite the absence of star player Aleksander Barkov.

Slovakia's Cinderella story through the Milan tournament came to an end as they failed to clinch consecutive bronze medals, wrapping up their spirited campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

