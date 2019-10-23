DARPG to discuss initiatives for J&K and Ladakh for firming up road map

Minister of State for Development of North East Region (IC), Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Departments of Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh desired an official delegation from Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions may visit Srinagar to discuss the Department's Initiatives for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for firming up the road map ahead.

Accordingly, the DARPG delegation led by Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary (DARPG) visited J&K on 4-5th September 2019. A second visit was made by a team led by Shri V. Shashank Shekhar, Joint Secretary (DARPG) on 20-21st September 2019. In continuation of this, another visit to J&K was made by a team led by Shri V. Shashank Shekhar, JS (DARPG) on 15th & 16th October 2019.

The team that visited J&K on 15th & 16 October 2019 had detailed discussions with regard to implementation of e-office across the Government of J&K; Capacity Building/Training of J&K officers; Conference on Disaster Management. The team also attended the Public Grievance hearing on 16.10.2019 conducted by Shri K.K. Sharma, Advisor to Governor and witnessed the Public Grievance Mechanism prevalent in J&K, wherein the Advisors personally listen to the grievances of the common man, and try to resolve the issues.

The team also requested J&K Government to facilitate detailed write-ups on success stories based on 11 applications received from them under Innovation Categories for Prime Minister's Award so that Minimum Government, Maximum Governance (MGMG) special issue could be brought out expeditiously.

The team also met Shri K. Skandan and Shri K. Vijay Kumar, Advisors to Governor and the Principal Secretary, IT Department, Secretary (Rural Development) & Secretary (Art and Culture, J&K ) and discussed in detail about various J&K initiatives that are planned to be undertaken by DARPG. It was also discussed to look at producing short films/videos on the rich culture and heritage of J&K. A two days' Conference on disaster management is scheduled for 30th November 2019 at Jammu.

