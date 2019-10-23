MoU signed with St. Vincent on traditional medicine field approved by Cabine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given ex-post-facto approval to the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St. Vincent & the Grenadines on cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine. The MoU was signed at New Delhi on 11th September 2019.

Benefits:

The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between India and St. Vincent & the Grenadines for the promotion of traditional systems of medicines and will mutually benefit the two countries in the said field. It will lead to the promotion and propagation of Traditional Systems of Medicine in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of AYUSH Systems of Medicine in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. As a consequence of the MoU, the exchange of experts for training of the practitioners and Scientists undertaking collaborative research in Traditional Systems of Medicine is expected to lead to new innovations in drug development and practice of Traditional Medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)