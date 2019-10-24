DGGI arrests Rajiv Gupta for issuing fake GST invoices

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit, Gurugram arrested Sh. Rajiv Gupta on 23.10.2019, a partner in M/s RST Batteries, Mundka Delhi and Director of M/s RST Batteries Pvt. Ltd Bahadurgarh, Haryana for orchestrating a racket involving fake invoices valued at more than Rs 136 crores thereby defrauding the Government of more than Rs 20 crores. This fraud was given effect to by issuing fake invoices by creating a web of more than 52 fake firms. These fake firms were used to issue bogus invoices that were passed on to various dealers and manufacturers who used them for discharging Government duty, in essence defrauding the Government of huge amounts of revenue.

Sh. Rajiv Gupta was absconding from the authorities since 12.07.2019. After several attempts, the sleuths of DGGI traced him to a location in Delhi where he was apprehended. Given the quantum of evasion, this offense is categorized as cognizable and non-bailable under GST law.

Sh. Rajiv Gupta was produced before the Hon'ble Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gurugram, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Gurugam Zonal Unit of DGGI has so far arrested 10 persons in similar cases thereby unearthing fake invoices more than Rs 1,500 crores, which has defrauded the sovereign exchequer of more than Rs 280 crores.

Investigation in the above matter is underway and the figures are likely to go up.

(With Inputs from PIB)