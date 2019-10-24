EU Member States called to continue efforts to ratify ILO Conventions

The Council of the European Union has adopted conclusions welcoming the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and calling on the EU Member States to continue their efforts to ratify and apply the ILO Conventions and Protocols, and step up efforts to promote decent work.

It "notes with great satisfaction" the human-centered approach of the Declaration and that it provides global guidance for shaping the future of work by addressing both the opportunities and the challenges relating to the changing world of work.

The Council conclusions The Future of Work: the European Union promoting the ILO Centenary Declaration find that by pursuing its mandate the ILO has helped to mitigate social unrest and improve social justice. Conscious of the fact that many of the challenges related to the future of work are global, the Council of the EU also emphasizes the need for a global vision of the future of work.

Marianne Thyssen, EU Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills, and Labour Mobility, said: "I warmly welcome the Council conclusions on the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work. This sets a human-centered approach to the future of work that is fundamental for sustainable development both in Europe and in the world."

Guy Ryder, Director-General of the ILO, also welcomed the Council conclusions. "Since its creation, the European Union has translated ILO principles and values into concrete action in a way and on a scale that is exemplary. These conclusions encourage all EU Member States to apply the goals and commitments of the Declaration, both nationally and through their efforts at the multilateral level. It is an important step to ensure that we continue to invest in people, strengthen the institutions of work and promote sustainable growth in ways that can create a future of work that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable."

The conclusions also refer to the United Nations General Assembly resolution welcoming the Declaration that was adopted on September 2019.