President o launch Hillside View Integrated housing project in Mangaung

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 26 October 2019, launch the Hillside View Integrated Human Settlements project in Bloemfontein, Mangaung.

The project was initiated in 2016 as part of the government's commitment to providing decent accommodation to deserving members of the community of Mangaung.

The Hillside View development integrates different housing typologies and consists of 50 homes for military veterans, 18 Land Restitution units, 532 Breaking New Ground Homes (BNG) and 250 bonded houses.

The bonded houses address the need for first time home buyers in the gap market and these units are bought through the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme.

The 425 Social Housing rental units comprise of bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom accommodation.

The housing development is located near social amenities such as schools, clinics, police stations and places of employment.

The President will also hand over title deeds during a public participation engagement as part of the programme.

Over the years the Department of Human Settlements has delivered over 4 million housing opportunities.

The houses to be handed over on Saturday will be an addition to over 300 000 houses already delivered by the Free State Provincial Government over the past few years.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)