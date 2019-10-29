International Development News
Development News Edition

Final amendments in Courts and Tribunals Acts come into effect

“These two acts form part of the Government’s efforts to provide New Zealanders with a more modern, fair and effective justice system,” says Aupito William Sio.

Final amendments in Courts and Tribunals Acts come into effect
“The final amendments in effect today, along with the existing changes will provide New Zealanders with modernized and improved processes at New Zealand’s courts and tribunals,” says Aupito William Sio. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Associate Minister of Justice and for Courts Aupito William Sio has announced that the final amendments in the Courts Matters Act 2018 and the Tribunals Powers and Procedures Legislation Act 2018 come into effect today.

"These two acts form part of the Government's efforts to provide New Zealanders with a more modern, fair and effective justice system," says Aupito William Sio.

"Both Acts are already helping courts and tribunals to provide better customer protection and redress and improve New Zealanders' access to justice. They have also enabled the Ministry of Justice to provide safer courts and tribunal buildings.

"Among the changes taking effect from today is the financial threshold of the Disputes Tribunal which is doubled to $30,000 so more disputes can be resolved in a less expensive, simple and quick manner. Previously, the Disputes Tribunal could only deal with disputes of $15,000 or less; or up to $20,000 if all parties agree.

Other changes in effect from today include:

giving the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal the power to award compensation of up to $100,000 for financial losses caused by a real estate agents' unsatisfactory conduct;

authorising the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority to discipline unsatisfactory conduct such as bullying as well as more serious misconduct; and

introducing simpler processes for placing charges on real property, such as land, and forcibly selling real property to enforce large overdue fines. This will enable these processes to be used more often.

Some of the changes in these Acts that are already in effect include:

enabling the appointment of Deputy Chairpersons to the Human Rights Review Tribunal, which allowed the Government in May to appoint five Deputy Chairs, which aims to reduce the case backlog and provide timelier access to justice;

allowing the Legal Complaints Review Officer to dismiss unmeritorious claims and to decide more matters on the papers to help reduce the case backlog;

modernizing and aligning the powers and procedures of 21 tribunals the Ministry of Justice supports, making it easier for people to resolve issues and to move on with their lives;

extending the powers of Court Security Officers to deny entry to, and to remove and detain disruptive individuals in court and tribunal buildings; and

making it easier for people who can't afford to pay their fines to set up arrangements to pay in affordable installment.

"The final amendments in effect today, along with the existing changes will provide New Zealanders with modernized and improved processes at New Zealand's courts and tribunals," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes hand Sabres first home loss in shootout

Arizonas Nick Schmaltz scored the only shootout goal in the Coyotes 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday night, handing the Sabres their first home loss this season. Schmaltz beat Buffalo goaltender Carter Hutton with a forehand shot on the glove...

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubiskys two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel,...

Wellington-based JRNY carving out a niche in InsurTech market

The wellington-based company, JRNY, is carving out a niche in the Insurance Technology InsurTech market.In the last month alone JRNY has racked up a number of accolades, including being named One to Watch by Deloitte at the Fast 50 Rising S...

UPDATE 2-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

California regulators said on Monday they will open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019