International Development News
Development News Edition

BP, Hunting lead UK shares lower

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:57 IST
BP, Hunting lead UK shares lower
Stock market report Image Credit:

London's stock markets eased on Tuesday as the prospect of a Brexit 'flextension' and parliament rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for an election before Christmas kept investors guessing and wary of taking more risk. The FTSE 100 was 0.1% lower by 0807 GMT, pulling back from a near one-month high in the previous session. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was also marginally lower.

Oil major BP weighed the most on the main bourse, dropping nearly 1% after posting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit on the back of weaker oil prices and lower production. Oilfield services provider Hunting fell as much as 7% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 in early deals after a warning on profits as it struggles with a slowdown in the U.S. onshore drilling market.

Also Read: Royal Pomp: UK tradition on display for Parliament opening

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India complains to world aviation body after Pakistan's rebuff to Modi

The United Nations aviation agency has asked Pakistan for more information about an overflight request from India, it said on Tuesday, after Islamabad denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on an overseas to...

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at ...

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

Nawaz Sharif is fighting for life after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistans former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital. Sharif, 69, ...

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019