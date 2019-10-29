Pulwama: Terrorists attack CRPF at exam center

Unidentified terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployment at school which was an examination center in Drabgam, Pulwama district on Tuesday. CRPF and local police were deployed to guard the center. No injuries have been reported so far.

Additional forces have been deployed on the spot and a search operation has been launched.

Further details are awaited.