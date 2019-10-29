Pulwama: Terrorists attack CRPF at exam center
Unidentified terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployment at school which was an examination center in Drabgam, Pulwama district on Tuesday. CRPF and local police were deployed to guard the center. No injuries have been reported so far.
Additional forces have been deployed on the spot and a search operation has been launched.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Unidentified terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at school which was an examination centre in Drabgam, Pulwama district. CRPF and local police was deployed to guard the centre. No injuries have been reported so far. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZrTZFMm4WE— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019
Further details are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pulwama
- Central Reserve Police Force
- CRPF
- Pulwama attack
ALSO READ
BJP harping on Article 370, mum on Pulwama probe: C'garh CM
BJP harping on Article 370, mum on Pulwama probe: C'garh CM
Labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police DPB
J-K: Labourer from Chhattisgarh killed by terrorists in Pulwama
J-K: 105 posts created in Pulwama, Kupwara and Kargil