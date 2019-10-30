International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Tree branch blown into power lines suspected of sparking Los Angeles Getty fire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 05:38 IST
UPDATE 3-Tree branch blown into power lines suspected of sparking Los Angeles Getty fire
Image Credit:

A broken tree branch blown into power lines by high winds likely sparked the wildfire that has driven thousands of residents from their homes around the famed Getty Center museum in Los Angeles, the city fire department said on Tuesday. The findings, based on evidence from the site where flames erupted early Monday, came as fire managers and utility operators braced for another onslaught of fierce, dry desert winds expected to begin howling across much of California on Tuesday night.

Electricity remained cut off to at least half a million homes and businesses in northern and central California as a precaution against the kind of wind-related fire starts now suspected as having caused the Getty blaze. Firefighters in Los Angeles and those battling a much larger conflagration in northern California wine country took advantage of lighter winds across the state on Tuesday to make headway before hazardous winds reemerged.

Fire officials worried that high winds, forecast to gust to 70 miles (113 km) per hour or more, would lift embers from smoldering hot spots and carry them into unburned vegetation, re-igniting and spreading flames anew. Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said extremely high winds could even force the grounding of water-dropping helicopters, a vital component of the firefighting arsenal.

A day after flames erupted near the Getty Center and quickly spread over scrub-covered slopes around some of most expensive homes on the city's west side, an army of some 1,100 firefighters had confined that blaze to about 650 acres (263 hectares). As of daybreak crews had managed to carve solid containment lines around just 5% of the fire's perimeter. Officials said their top priority was expanding those fire breaks substantially before extreme winds return to the region.

In northern California, where firefighters struggled for a fifth day against a 75,000-acre blaze in Sonoma County's wine-growing region, high-wind forecasts prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co to institute a new wave of prescribed blackouts for nearly 600,000 homes and business. That includes about 400,000 customers already blacked out in a "public safety power shut-off" that PG&E instituted three days earlier, the company said in a statement. Tuesday's power cuts marked the third series of mass blackouts implemented this month by PG&E, the state's largest investor-owned utility, in response to "red flag" warnings of extreme fire hazards.

Utilities serving Southern California's more highly urbanized areas have imposed smaller-scale outages. Announcing preliminary findings by its arson investigators into the origins of the Getty fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze was likely caused by a tree branch that snapped off in high winds and landed on adjacent power lines, produced sparks and "arcing" that ignited nearby brush.

The lines, which are operated by the city's Department of Water and Power, remained intact, the statement said. PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy in January citing $30 billion in potential liability from a series of deadly fires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018, also has been implicated in the latest Sonoma County blaze, dubbed the Kincade fire.

The utility acknowledged last week the Kincade fire broke out near a damaged PG&E transmission tower at about the time a live high-voltage line carried by that tower malfunctioned.

Also Read: Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing stunts on train

Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police GRP in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos. They were later produced before a court and sent to two days police custo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...

NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than 9 million. The 72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019