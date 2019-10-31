International Development News
Development News Edition

Shipping industry must act to meet emissions targets, path unclear -IRENA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:08 IST
Shipping industry must act to meet emissions targets, path unclear -IRENA

Immediate action is required if the global shipping industry is to meet a target of halving its carbon emissions by the middle of the century, but how to achieve this remains unclear, a report showed on Thursday.

Maritime shipping, which represents about 90% of international trade, accounts for 2.2% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) has a goal to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050. To achieve the IMO target, "alternative fuels will be needed, based on renewable sources and production methods, to provide low- or even zero-carbon solutions," said the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in a report released at the Global Maritime Forum in Singapore.

But there is no clear path yet towards achieving this goal, which will require the development of alternative fuel sources, significant infrastructure investments and technological advances. "While the potential for cutting the carbon footprint varies from fuel to fuel and needs to be analyzed on a life-cycle basis, the main barrier is the economics associated with each fuel and propulsion means," IRENA said.

Alternatives to fossil fuels include liquid and gaseous biofuel options as well as hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as methanol and ammonia, it said. "Alternative fuel options all have different advantages and disadvantages, and there is no consensus on which option is best," the report said.

Alternative fuels are not yet economically competitive. "As their adoption grows and technology improves, however, they are expected to become competitive in the medium to long term." Price and availability will likely be decisive in determining the choice of fuel, with other factors including infrastructural adaptation costs and technological maturity.

Actions must consider the overall life-cycle emissions of alternative options since upstream emissions from producing these may limit or offset overall reductions, the report said. While there has been increased interest in the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a shipping fuel, some industry participants view this as a temporary and bridging solution.

"The shipping sector will eventually need to shift from fossil-based LNG to renewable fuels and alternative propulsion means," IRENA said. Shipping can also reduce its carbon footprint by improving vessel design to reduce fuel consumption and being more energy-efficient.

The report noted that global trade volumes are forecast to expand by 3.8% annually over the next five years. "If no action is taken promptly, demand for marine fossil fuels – and thus the associated carbon emissions – will continue to grow steadily," IRENA said.

"In the absence of suitable mitigation policies, the GHG emissions associated with the shipping sector could grow between 50% and 250% by 2050," it added, citing a 2015 IMO report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner...

China officials optimistic for trade deal with U.S. despite APEC setback

Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state were to meet to formally sign the d...

Baseball-Nationals pitcher Strasburg named World Series MVP

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Wednesday after helping his team capture their maiden Major League Baseball championship.Strasburg earned wins in each of his ...

Bombardier in advanced talks to sell 3 plants to Spirit AeroSystems for over $1 bln-sources

Canadas Bombardier is in advanced talks to sell three facilities, including its Belfast wing-making plant, to Spirit AeroSystems for more than 1 billion in cash and assumed liabilities, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019