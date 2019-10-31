Abi Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi named successor of Islamic State

Abi Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi is named as the successor of Islamic State, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting the group's news agency Amaq. Not much is known about the new chief of the Sunni militant group.

The Islamic State militant group also confirmed on Thursday its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group's news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a US weekend raid. The Sunni militant group also confirmed its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir was also dead, it said, adding that Ibrahim al-Quraishi had been appointed as new leader.

There had been less chatter online among supporters of militant groups after the killing of Baghdadi compared to times when militants were previously killed. Many Islamic State supporters who went online after US President Donald Trump's announcement had even voiced disbelief or dismissed the news as fake.