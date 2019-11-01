International Development News
Development News Edition

Agriculture priority for Germany-India for fulfillment of SDG 2, Ministers say

Ms. Julia Klockner said that Germany has expertise in Mechanization and Postharvest Management and added that she thinks this shall play a major role in achieving doubling farmers’ income.

Agriculture priority for Germany-India for fulfillment of SDG 2, Ministers say
India also placed a list of agricultural products being imported by Germany from other countries, which could be imported from India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare met Ms. Julia Klockner, German Minister of Food & Agriculture in New Delhi, today. The Ministers signed a Joint Declaration of Intent between India & Germany on cooperation in agriculture market development. During the meeting, Shri Tomar said that India's priority has shifted from production centric to farmer-centric, and the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022 by improving productivity, lowering input cost, creating competitive markets and strengthening the value chain for agriculture and allied sectors. The Minister also mentioned that the Agriculture Export Policy 2018 targets doubling of agriculture exports to $60 million by 2022. Ms. Julia Klockner said that Germany has expertise in Mechanization and Postharvest Management and added that she thinks this shall play a major role in achieving doubling farmers' income. The German Minister also impressed upon continuing the discussions of Working Group started in 2008 on the issues like Food Safety, Consumer protection and hoped that topics discussed are implemented.

Both the Ministers affirmed that Agriculture is a priority for both Germany and India for the fulfillment of 'Sustainable Development Goal 2- End Hunger and Doubling Agricultural Productivity', which is especially important since it will also impact the achievement of the other 16 SDGs. The Ministers also discussed the areas of cooperation like Mechanization, Post Harvest management, Supply chain, market access, and Export issues. Stressing upon the importance and priority given to food safety and consumer protection the Ministers discussed upon further cooperation in the field such as support in setting up labs, conducting food testing workshops, etc. India also placed a list of agricultural products being imported by Germany from other countries, which could be imported from India.

Both Ministers also expressed happiness on the signing of MoU between the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) and the German Agriculture Academy – DEULA-Nienburg, on 30th October 2019 for technical and professional training of employees in the agricultural sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

4 Burundian journalists held for undermining state security

Nairobi, Nov 1 AFP Four journalists and their driver are still being held in Burundi after being arrested for undermining national security while covering a rebel attack from neighbouring DR Congo, the attorney general said. The Burundian r...

The Bee Gees biopic in works at Paramount

Paramount Pictures has bought the life rights to the family estate of The Bee Gees -- Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb -- and is working on the biopic on the legendary band. The film will be based on the groups career, a source close to the pr...

Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains: CM

The Maharashtra government has taken a serious view of the crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and central help will be sought to mitigate their hardship, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Talking to report...

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi gets bail in 2013 rioting case

Aam Adami Party AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were granted bail by a trial court on the surety of Rs 25,000 each on Friday in connection with a rioting case in 2013. Tiwari was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019