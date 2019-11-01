International Development News
4th IN-RuFN Staff Talks discuss issues related to operational interaction

The RuFN delegation called on Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff on 30 October 2019 and discussed various important maritime engagement issues relating to operations as well as training.

The delegation will visit operational and training units at Goa as well as call on Flag Officer Goa Naval Area (FOGA) as part of their visit to Goa from 31 October to 01 November 2019. Image Credit: Flickr

The 4th Indian Navy (IN) - Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) Staff Talks were held at New Delhi on 30 October 2019. The talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Atul Anand, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) from the IN and Rear Admiral Vladimir I Zemskov, Deputy Chief of Russian Naval Staff (Signals) from the RuFN.

Discussions during the Staff Talks included issues related to operational interaction through 'INDRA' series of exercises; training interaction; sharing of best practices; medical and Logistics cooperation and exchange of high-level visits.

The delegation will visit operational and training units at Goa as well as call on Flag Officer Goa Naval Area (FOGA) as part of their visit to Goa from 31 October to 01 November 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

