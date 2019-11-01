Xolani Gwala leaves indelible mark on South African radio: GCIS

Seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala has left an indelible mark on South African radio as he was at the forefront of issues and brought stories closer to the people, says the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

"Government is saddened by the passing away of the media giant, Xolani Gwala, and sends its deepest condolences to his family and to the media fraternity as a whole. Gwala was a key figure in the media industry having worked as a journalist and presenter at various media entities," GCIS said in a statement on Friday.

Gwala died in the early hours of Friday morning.

His journalistic career began as a newsreader at Ukhozi FM and later P4 Radio in Durban. He hosted the PM Live talk show on SA FM, Asikhulume on SABC, SABC Africa and News Hour on SABC 3. He later moved to Talk Radio 702 as host of the station's Afternoon Drive show.

"His dedication to his profession and work ethic had earned him honor, respect, and recognition in the industry. Xolani was known for asking the difficult questions and this bears testament to the advanced media freedom and freedom of expression in our country.

"His passing has made the media fraternity poorer and is a loss to our nation. Xolani Gwala's death comes at a time when the country commemorates 25 years of media freedom," GCIS said.

He has contributed immensely to the transformational media approach in informing, education and entertaining.

"South Africa has come a long way and has created an enabling environment for a free and vibrant media industry. Since the advent of democracy, the government has ensured that freedom of expression and freedom of the press, and other media are enshrined in our Constitution," GCIS said.

GCIS said the government's commitment to freedom of expression and free media remains steadfast and it will continue to engage with media and the industry in a spirit of partnership.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)