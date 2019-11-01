International Development News
Development News Edition

Xolani Gwala leaves indelible mark on South African radio: GCIS

His journalistic career began as a newsreader at Ukhozi FM and later P4 Radio in Durban. He hosted the PM Live talk show on SA FM, Asikhulume on SABC, SABC Africa and News Hour on SABC 3.

Xolani Gwala leaves indelible mark on South African radio: GCIS
“His passing has made the media fraternity poorer and is a loss to our nation. Xolani Gwala’s death comes at a time when the country commemorates 25 years of media freedom,” GCIS said. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengANC)

Seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala has left an indelible mark on South African radio as he was at the forefront of issues and brought stories closer to the people, says the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

"Government is saddened by the passing away of the media giant, Xolani Gwala, and sends its deepest condolences to his family and to the media fraternity as a whole. Gwala was a key figure in the media industry having worked as a journalist and presenter at various media entities," GCIS said in a statement on Friday.

Gwala died in the early hours of Friday morning.

His journalistic career began as a newsreader at Ukhozi FM and later P4 Radio in Durban. He hosted the PM Live talk show on SA FM, Asikhulume on SABC, SABC Africa and News Hour on SABC 3. He later moved to Talk Radio 702 as host of the station's Afternoon Drive show.

"His dedication to his profession and work ethic had earned him honor, respect, and recognition in the industry. Xolani was known for asking the difficult questions and this bears testament to the advanced media freedom and freedom of expression in our country.

"His passing has made the media fraternity poorer and is a loss to our nation. Xolani Gwala's death comes at a time when the country commemorates 25 years of media freedom," GCIS said.

He has contributed immensely to the transformational media approach in informing, education and entertaining.

"South Africa has come a long way and has created an enabling environment for a free and vibrant media industry. Since the advent of democracy, the government has ensured that freedom of expression and freedom of the press, and other media are enshrined in our Constitution," GCIS said.

GCIS said the government's commitment to freedom of expression and free media remains steadfast and it will continue to engage with media and the industry in a spirit of partnership.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

President Ramaphosa joins nation in mourning of Xolani Gwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning and remembrance of respected broadcaster and public speaker Xolani Gwala.The President learned of Gwalas passing while en route to Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nations s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019