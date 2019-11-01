International Development News
Development News Edition

ICRC, Burkinabe Red Cross distribute food to 50,000 displaced people since Jan

Health-care workers have also had to leave the Sahel and Centre-North regions because of the security situation.

ICRC, Burkinabe Red Cross distribute food to 50,000 displaced people since Jan
"A lot of women and children left everything to escape the violence. They traveled by foot, cart or donkey to seek safety in the town and arrived with next to nothing," says Thierry Mugisho, the ICRC's coordinator of operations in Burkina Faso. Image Credit: Pixabay

Fighting in the Sahel, Centre-North and North regions of Burkina Faso has forced thousands of people from their homes in recent weeks.

In Soum province (Sahel), hundreds of farmers and their families had to flee to the province's capital Djibo.

"A lot of women and children left everything to escape the violence. They traveled by foot, cart or donkey to seek safety in the town and arrived with next to nothing," says Thierry Mugisho, the ICRC's coordinator of operations in Burkina Faso. "They had to leave their livestock behind and couldn't harvest their crops."

It is very difficult for these displaced people to make ends meet. Many of them are living with host families, and they come to where the local population is already vulnerable to food shortages."The population increase has put a lot of pressure on resources in Djibo, especially since it's hard to get supplies to the market at the moment," says Mr. Mugisho.

Since the start of the year, close to half a million people in Burkina Faso have been forced to flee the fighting.

Health-care workers have also had to leave the Sahel and Centre-North regions because of the security situation. There are now 12 times more closed or partially working health centers than there were just eight months ago. As a result, close to half a million people have little or no access to health care. We've also recorded a number of violent incidents that have directly affected health-care workers, their belongings and their vehicles.

Since January, the ICRC and the Burkinabe Red Cross have distributed food to more than 50,000 displaced people in the Sahel and North regions, which have been heavily affected by the fighting. We are currently delivering aid in four municipalities in the North region and will make further distributions in Djibo as soon as possible. Most of the supplies will go to the new arrivals, as they are the most vulnerable, but other displaced people will also receive further aid.

As livestock are the main means of survival for many families, we organized a vaccination campaign for 68,000 cattle in Oudalan province (Sahel) in early 2019. A campaign to vaccinate a further 350,000 livestock will begin on 1 November.

We've also drilled four new boreholes and restored other water points in the Sahel and East regions of the country, which means that more than 10,000 displaced people and their host families now have better access to drinking water. We also built 60 toilets and showers in those two regions.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Javadekar slams Kejriwal for indulging in blame game over pollution in Delhi

Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for politicising the menace of pollution and indulging in blame game. Expressing his displeasure over recent politics done over the issue ...

Income tax dept cancels registration of six Tata Trusts

The income tax department has cancelled registration of six Tata Trusts, including Jamsetji Tata Trust, R.D. Tata Trust and Tata Education Trust, following their decision to surrender the same. The Tata Trusts said the cancellation was a cu...

Manvir rescues point for Goa with last-minute goal

FC Goa came up with yet another injury-time equaliser to salvage a point against NorthEast United FC in a thrilling 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday. FC Goa also played out a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in their pr...

Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Bandi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019