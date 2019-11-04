International Development News
Development News Edition

Four countries affected by climate change members of ASEAN, UN chief warns

At the same time, Mr. Guterres maintained that developed countries “must fulfill their commitment” to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 05:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 05:50 IST
Four countries affected by climate change members of ASEAN, UN chief warns
“I count on your leadership to undertake the concrete actions necessary to confront the world’s climate emergency”, Mr. Guterres underscored.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Spokesperson)

Four of the ten countries most affected by climate change are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday, urging the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok to "confront the world's climate emergency".

"This region is highly vulnerable, particularly to rising sea-levels, with catastrophic consequences for low-lying communities, as recently published research illustrated", he said, pointing out that 70 percent of the global population most at risk of rising sea-levels are within ASEAN and other countries that will be represented at summits later this week.

The UN chief has been a strong advocate for progress on carbon pricing, ensuring no new coal plants by 2020, and ending the allocation of trillions of taxpayer dollars for the fossil fuel subsidies that boost hurricanes, spread tropical diseases and heighten conflict.

"I am particularly worried about the future impact of the high number of new coal power plants still projected in some parts of the world, including several countries in East, South and Southeast Asia", he asserted.

At the same time, Mr. Guterres maintained that developed countries "must fulfill their commitment" to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.

To avoid climate catastrophe, the world must

Cut greenhouse emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

Reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century.

"I count on your leadership to undertake the concrete actions necessary to confront the world's climate emergency", Mr. Guterres underscored.

No region immune

Noting a global phenomenon of rising trade and technology tensions, and unease and uncertainty amidst revised downward growth forecasts, Mr. Guterres spelled out: "No region is immune".

And he drew attention to rising US-China tensions as "another concern emerging on the horizon", fearing what he termed "a Great Fracture", where the two world's largest economies split the globe in half – each with its own "dominant currency, trade and financial rules…internet and artificial intelligence capacities, and its own zero-sum geopolitical and military strategies".

"We must do everything possible to avert this Great Fracture", the UN chief stressed, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a world with strong multilateral institutions and a universal economy with respect for international law.

Turning to economic development, Mr. Guterres spotlighted that the world is "far off track" in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While ASEAN countries have lifted millions out of poverty, there are still people being left behind.

He pointed out the many complementarities between ASEAN's Vision 2025 and the 2030 Development Agenda, saying that the UN stands ready to support the region in accelerating its progress, particularly through "our collective efforts on peace and justice, decent work and climate action" as well as in key human rights areas, such as freedom of expression and the right to a healthy environment.

He also expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar and the plight of massive numbers of refugees.

While welcoming ASEAN's recent engagement with Rangoon, he flagged that it was ultimately Myanmar's responsibility "to address the root causes and ensure a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees to Rakhine State".

In conclusion, the Secretary-General urged everyone to keep building on the UN-ASEAN partnership "to ensure dignity and opportunity" for the people of the region and beyond.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSaudi Aramco launches long-awaited IPO httpson.ft.com328n8QRBrexit party leader Nigel Farage sa...

Broncos hang on vs. Browns, win Allen's NFL debut

Brandon Allen was 12-for-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the host Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 24-19 on Sunday. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah Fant ha...

Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 26 points and TJ Leaf posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Indiana Pacers past the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and Jere...

Jenny Salesa presents BCITO’s 13,000th building and construction apprentice

Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa has welcomed the record high of 13,000 building and construction apprentices in active training with the main provider the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation BCITO. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019