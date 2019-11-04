Prahlad Patel congratulates Kung Fu Nuns for receiving Game Changer Award

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel met the Kung Fu Nuns today in New Delhi. The Kung Fu Nuns of the Drukpa Order, some of the Himalayas' most prominent human rights advocates, recently received the Asia Society's prestigious Game Changer Award in New York on 30th October 2019 for their path-breaking work to empower women and dismantle gender stereotypes in the Himalayas.

The Union Minister congratulated the Kung Fu Nuns for receiving the Asia Society's Game Changer Award for their heroic activism and called them a true symbol of women empowerment. The Minister was very much impressed with their tagline 'BE YOUR OWN HERO'. He said that the slogan is motivating and inspirational for all of us. While interacting with Kung Fu Nuns Shri Patel came to know about the meaning of their first name, The Nuns use Jigme as their first name and the meaning of Jigme is 'fearless'. The Minister lauded them as fearless daughters of India.

The Kung Fu Nuns represent a new generation of Buddhists who use their teachings to take real action and effect meaningful change in the world by promoting gender equality and environmentalism. With this recognition, the Kung Fu Nuns join the likes of iconic Indian leaders Indra Nooyi, Mukesh Ambani, and Dev Patel, who have also been honored by the Asia Society in previous years for breaking the glass ceiling with their courage and inspiring their fellow citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)