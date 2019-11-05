Govt ensures release of 5 abducted Indian nationals by Arakan Army in Myanmar

Timely intervention by the Government of India has ensured the release of five abducted Indian nationals, a Member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals from Arakan Army in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, in the early hours of November 4, 2019.

On November 3, these five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators were abducted by Arakan Army on way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine state in Myanmar. The abducted Indians were currently engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar.

Unfortunately, one of the Indian nationals died in custody of the Arakan Army due to a heart attack. According to information available, he was a chronic diabetes patient. The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for an onward journey to India.

(With Inputs from PIB)