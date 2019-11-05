International Development News
Entire history of Sikh community unique tale of valor and sacrifice: President

He wished that the immortal voices of Gurus continue to guide all of us. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, attended Gurbani Gayan, organised by Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 5, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji lives in our hearts. He is our common heritage. He is a great soul showing us the path to the welfare of the entire humanity. He tried to build a society based on truth, compassion, kindness, humanity, and love in which all are equal.

The President said that the entire history of the Sikh community is a unique tale of valor and sacrifice. Sikh religion is a product of the soil and culture of India. Gurbani is an integral part of India's conscience. He wished that the immortal voices of Gurus continue to guide all of us.

(With Inputs from PIB)

