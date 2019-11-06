International Development News
Development News Edition

Moody’s downgrades to ‘B3’ from ‘B2’ corporate family rating of Eskom

Moody’s has simultaneously affirmed the Baa3 rating on Eskom’s government-guaranteed notes.

Moody’s downgrades to ‘B3’ from ‘B2’ corporate family rating of Eskom
The power utility said it continues to implement the generation recovery nine-point plan to stabilize plants and the security of supply. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has noted rating agency Moody's downgrade of its unguaranteed credit ratings.

Moody's downgraded to 'B3' from 'B2' the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Eskom. The zero-coupon Eurobonds rating has similarly been revised to 'B3' from 'B2', in line with the CFR and the global medium-term note (GMTN) programme. The senior unsecured GMTNs of Eskom were downgraded to '(P) Caa1/Caa1 from (P) B3/B3 with the outlook remaining negative.

Moody's has simultaneously affirmed the Baa3 rating on Eskom's government-guaranteed notes.

"Eskom notes with disappointment the rating decisions implemented by Moody's. The current board and management have worked painstakingly hard to try and resolve corporate governance issues of the past regime," said the power utility on Tuesday.

The power utility said it continues to implement the generation recovery nine-point plan to stabilize plants and the security of supply.

While the system has been constrained, Eskom has endeavored to provide a secure and stable electricity supply.

Eskom's Acting Group Chief Executive and Interim Executive Chairman, Jabu Mabuza, said the utility acknowledges the concerns raised by Moody's.

"We acknowledge the concerns expressed by Moody's and continue to work closely with shareholder ministries to resolve the current challenges.

"Whichever option gets implemented through the unbundling processes, we will ensure that our creditors will not be compromised and that the execution of these options gets done under acceptable legal frameworks. Our electricity supply system remains fairly constrained but we are doing everything we can to make sure that the supply is not compromised," said Mabuza.

Eskom's downgrade follows the rating agency's decision last week to affirm South Africa's long term foreign and local currency debt ratings at 'Baa3' and also revise the outlook to negative from stable.

At the time, the government noted the decision, saying that South Africa's credit ratings by Moody's remain investment grade (one notch above non-investment grade).

The agency further acknowledged the South African Reserve Bank's demonstration of a good track record in implementing credible and effective monetary policy and preserving financial stability.

"The rating affirmation affords South Africa a narrow window to demonstrate the faster and concrete implementation of reforms that are already underway, aimed at lifting growth and returning public finances to a more sustainable path. Economic reforms have to be implemented without delay," said National Treasury at the time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019