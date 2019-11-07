International Development News
Development News Edition

1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders

“I saw first-hand how community work parties can make a difference during my visit to Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Wellington today,” Kelvin Davis said.

1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders
“The June fire was devastating for the whānau from Tapu Te Ranga and the local community. It’s great to see Corrections and the people they manage doing their bit to help as the marae embarks on this next chapter,” Kelvin Davis said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the 1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders in the last financial year have helped local communities right across the country.

"Community work sentences are a great way for people to pay something positive back to society. There is a massive benefit to the wider community, with community work hours supporting activities being carried out by schools, councils, charities, and iwi," Kelvin Davis said.

"The work that offenders are involved in can give them a sense of purpose and pride. They get to be part of worthwhile projects and causes while learning teamwork and other skills that can help them stay on the right track once they've completed their sentences.

"I saw first-hand how community work parties can make a difference during my visit to Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Wellington today," Kelvin Davis said.

Work parties have undertaken community work at the marae since January this year, completing over 2,700 hours of work on tasks including paint stripping, weeding and mowing the grounds, and de-nailing, disassembling and moving wood.

"The June fire was devastating for the whānau from Tapu Te Ranga and the local community. It's great to see Corrections and the people they manage doing their bit to help as the marae embarks on this next chapter," Kelvin Davis said.

Community work projects in other regions include:

Community work teams in Richmond planting 70,000 native trees around the Waimea Inlet.

Offenders in Ashburton working at Hakatere Marae to help maintain the buildings, regenerate the vegetable gardens and develop native plantings.

Community-based offenders in Whangarei helping to restore the historic battle site, Ruapekapeka Pā, ahead of the 175th anniversary in 2021.

Offenders in Waikato building over 200 predator trap boxes out of used wooden pallets.

In 2018/19, the average number of offenders serving a community work sentence on any given day was 12,684 people. The average sentence length was 94 hours.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasnt scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesnt have a problem with it, according...

Golf-Els names Im, Niemann, Hadwin, Day as captain's picks

Ernie Els has named Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day as his four captains picks for the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Following is the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019