International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Senegal's new energy bid process to ensure transparency - state firm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dakar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Senegal's new energy bid process to ensure transparency - state firm
Image Credit: Pixabay

Senegal's new legally binding bid process will ensure the transparency of a new oil and gas licensing round, the managing director of the national oil company said on Thursday.

"Today we are setting new laws on the transparency we need to have. Everything that is done upstream will be transparent so that people will know what's going on," Petersen Mamadou Faye told Reuters. "When it comes to the licensing round, door-to-door or direct negotiation will be avoided when we can do otherwise. People used to think that by this negotiation there was a lot of corruption -- they thought (this), but it was not true."

At the annual Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, Senegal announced a new oil and gas licensing round for three offshore blocks. Senegal's ambitions to become a major oil and gas producer have been overshadowed by allegations in a BBC report that a brother of President Macky Sall was involved in fraud related to two offshore gas blocks.

The brother, Aliou Sall, has denied the allegations and called the BBC's report "totally false". Senegal, where oil was discovered in 1961, expects all its offshore projects to come online between 2022 and 2026.

According to the International Monetary Fund, between 2014 and 2017, reserves containing more than 1 billion barrels of oil and 40 trillion cubic feet of gas, most of it shared with Mauritania, were found.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

The Goa Cricket Association GCA on Thursday terminated C M Gautams contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fix...

Yes Bank takes a Leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and ...

Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would put a moratorium on deportations from the United States and end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE on his first day in office.Sanders said in a st...

Sara Ali Khan has been preparing for Bollywood 'since 2000'!

While her first Bollywood debut came just last year, Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for her shot since 2000 She might be a newbie to the industry but Sara has been prepping for it since long and the proof is her Instagram postDressed in Gha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019