International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dakar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round
Image Credit: Pixabay

Senegal on Tuesday announced a new oil and gas licensing round for three offshore blocks as the country prepares to tap rich reserves in a bid to boost revenues.

Senegal's offshore oil and gas reserves have the potential to transform the poor West African country when they start flowing in the next decade, with volumes expected to rival some of the region's biggest producers. "We are launching today for the first time in the history of petroleum exploration in Senegal a licensing round of three blocks of sediment basin," oil minister Mahamadou Makhtar Cisse said at an oil and power conference in Cape Town.

The legal phase of the licensing round will conclude in late January he added, with a legal framework to be presented at international conferences in Houston, London, and Dakar. A second phase, which will begin in February and end on July 31, will enable petroleum companies to evaluate the potential of the blocs.

Senegal, where oil was discovered in 1961, expects all its offshore projects to come online between 2022 and 2026. According to the International Monetary Fund, between 2014 and 2017, oil and gas reserves worth more than 1 billion barrels of oil and 40 trillion cubic feet of gas, most of it shared with Mauritania, were found.

Claims that President Macky Sall's brother was involved in fraud related to two offshore gas blocks being developed by BP have cast a shadow over Senegal's oil and gas plans. Aliou Sall, who denied the allegations, resigned from his government post in June after prosecutors launched an inquiry into the claims reported by the BBC.

Also Read: Senegal launches online database to track the traffickers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

A man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 72 lakh into the country, a statement said on Tuesday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturda...

The Dutch Are Back on Top in EF's Global Ranking of English Proficiency

EF Education First released today the ninth annual edition of its EF English Proficiency Index EF EPI, analyzing data from 2.3 million non-native English speakers in 100 countries and regions. This year, the Netherlands replaces Sweden to b...

Tennis-Nadal to travel to ATP finals despite injury

Rafael Nadal has said he will travel to the ATP finals in London after undergoing a scan on an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from last weeks Paris Masters at the semi-final stage. Yesterday I had a scan in Mallorca and despite ...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019