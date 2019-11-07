International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The only block awarded in Thursday's bidding went to the Brazilian oil firm, known as Petrobras, and Chinese state firm CNODC, a unit of China National Petroleum Corp, who offered the minimum bid. Four other blocks received no bids.

The disappointing result, following a lack of foreign interest in an even bigger Wednesday round, was a wake-up call to those who expected this week to crown Brazil as an uncontested champion of the Latin American oil industry. Analysts have agreed in recent days that promising oil prospects in Brazil's pre-salt area, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a layer of salt beneath the seafloor, are getting pricey even for oil majors with strong interest.

The deepwater blocks also require enormous long-term investments compared with alternatives such as shale fields. "All majors are focused on capital discipline and value versus volume. They will not bid at any cost for pre-salt assets," said Marcelo de Assis, head of Latin America upstream for consultancy IHS.

Brazil's new right-wing government pledged market-friendly reforms and has worked to scale back the role of Petrobras in the energy industry so that better-capitalized firms can tap its vast reserves. After the meager auctions, officials suggested they needed to do even more, in particular scrapping the right of first refusal that Petrobras has to operate any fields in the so-called "pre-salt polygon."

Decio Oddone, the head of Brazilian oil regulator ANP, said those special rights discouraged some rivals, adding that he was surprised at the results, as he expected at least three blocks to be awarded. Petrobras itself failed to submit bids for two blocks where it had initially exercised its preferential rights.

Its only bid on Thursday was a minimum offer for the Aram block, with a signing bonus of 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion), along with China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corp (CNODC), which took a 20% stake. Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said "it does not seem to make sense" for Brazil to maintain the special Petrobras rights exclusively in the area. He said the government must learn a lesson from the auctions to get better results in the future.

"We understand from what the companies tell us that our areas continue to be very attractive and productive," the minister said. Other officials backed up the sentiment, pointing to strong foreign demand in prior pre-salt rounds since 2017. Brazil also failed on Wednesday to award two of four blocks in the nation's most ambitious oil round ever, as steep signing fees and the dominance of Petrobras in the "transfer-of-rights" (TOR) area scared off oil majors.

"Brazil is competing with opportunities everywhere in the world," said Assis, of IHS. "Brazil's pre-salt assets are attractive, but up to a price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019