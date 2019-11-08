International Development News
Development News Edition

Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi felicitates PM Modi

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was present on the occasion along with MPs from Delhi Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans & Vijay Goel amongst other dignitaries.

Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi felicitates PM Modi
Prime Minister said the decision was above politics and is meant for every individual irrespective of their religion or political affiliations. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Unauthorised Colonies and Office bearers of the Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi today felicitated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent historic decision of the Union Cabinet to confer/recognize the ownership or mortgage/ transfer rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was present on the occasion along with MPs from Delhi Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans & Vijay Goel amongst other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, that at the back of this decision was the motive of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas". Prime Minister said the decision was above politics and is meant for every individual irrespective of their religion or political affiliations. He said the PM-UDAY scheme was launched after thorough consultations with people from all walks of life including the local MPs, MLAs and other residents of the colonies.

Prime Minister described this as a victory of these residents of Delhi who tried to cooperate with every government in the past with the hope that they would bring about a change in their lives. He said the Government did not want the instability and uncertainty reigning in the lives of these residents, and hence decided to bring about the law to confer the ownership/transfer rights to them. He said this now brings an end to the decades of uncertainty and now gives them a chance to pursue the dreams of their lives in peace, without any threat of eviction or displacement. Prime Minister said, "This would change the fortune of entire Delhi. And till the fortune of Delhi changes, the country's fortune will not change."

Describing the decades-old decadence in the country, Prime Minister said that post - Independence the country developed a culture of abstaining from decisions, or stalling decisions, and diverting from the issues. This led to instability in our lives.

Citing J&K, Prime Minister said the temporary provision of Article 370 led to instability and confusion in the region. Similarly, the issue of Triple Talaq, always made the lives of housewives miserable. Prime Minister said the Government had removed both these anomalies and similarly it worked towards removing the threat of eviction for over 40 Lakh residents of these colonies.

Prime Minister also mentioned the recent decision to revive the stalled housing projects for middle-class citizens. He said the decision would help over 4.5 Lakh home buyers in the country and help them restart their lives in a peaceful manner.

He said the PM-UDAY Yojana shall bring about a new dawn in the lives of all these beneficiaries in Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019