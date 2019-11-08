Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi felicitates PM Modi

Members of the Unauthorised Colonies and Office bearers of the Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi today felicitated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent historic decision of the Union Cabinet to confer/recognize the ownership or mortgage/ transfer rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was present on the occasion along with MPs from Delhi Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans & Vijay Goel amongst other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, that at the back of this decision was the motive of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas". Prime Minister said the decision was above politics and is meant for every individual irrespective of their religion or political affiliations. He said the PM-UDAY scheme was launched after thorough consultations with people from all walks of life including the local MPs, MLAs and other residents of the colonies.

Prime Minister described this as a victory of these residents of Delhi who tried to cooperate with every government in the past with the hope that they would bring about a change in their lives. He said the Government did not want the instability and uncertainty reigning in the lives of these residents, and hence decided to bring about the law to confer the ownership/transfer rights to them. He said this now brings an end to the decades of uncertainty and now gives them a chance to pursue the dreams of their lives in peace, without any threat of eviction or displacement. Prime Minister said, "This would change the fortune of entire Delhi. And till the fortune of Delhi changes, the country's fortune will not change."

Describing the decades-old decadence in the country, Prime Minister said that post - Independence the country developed a culture of abstaining from decisions, or stalling decisions, and diverting from the issues. This led to instability in our lives.

Citing J&K, Prime Minister said the temporary provision of Article 370 led to instability and confusion in the region. Similarly, the issue of Triple Talaq, always made the lives of housewives miserable. Prime Minister said the Government had removed both these anomalies and similarly it worked towards removing the threat of eviction for over 40 Lakh residents of these colonies.

Prime Minister also mentioned the recent decision to revive the stalled housing projects for middle-class citizens. He said the decision would help over 4.5 Lakh home buyers in the country and help them restart their lives in a peaceful manner.

He said the PM-UDAY Yojana shall bring about a new dawn in the lives of all these beneficiaries in Delhi.

