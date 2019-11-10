International Development News
Development News Edition

Nigeria targets oil companies for a greater share of profits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lagos
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:12 IST
Nigeria targets oil companies for a greater share of profits
Image Credit: Pixabay

In a move Nigeria's president hailed as a "landmark moment", Africa's largest oil producer approved legislation this week to bolster its share of revenues from international majors. The authorities say the amendment -- heralded as the biggest change in decades to its production sharing deals -- will bring billions of dollars into state coffers as the country belatedly claims an "equitable share" of its vast natural resources.

But oil industry insiders have slammed the change as an ill-planned attempt to grab the money and warn that it could prompt an exodus of investments as foreign firms turn their backs on Nigeria. The changes redraw the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act which been in force since it was passed in 1993 when Nigeria was under military rule.

The law mandated that the split of revenues between the state and the international oil firms should be reviewed if prices climbed over USD 20 per barrel. But while crude has soared far above that point over the past two decades, a revision of the formula for revenue sharing was never carried out.

Buhari's government have accused previous Nigerian lawmakers of having vested interests in making sure the bulk of oil revenues remained in private hands. The new law sets a staggered "royalty rate" on crude oil sold above USD 20 -- rising to the highest rate of 10 percent if the price reaches more than USD 150 a barrel -- with the revenue due to the government increasing in line with oil price rises.

In a second revenue stream, oil companies will also pay a flat tax of 10 percent on off-shore fields and 7.5 percent on inland fields, within specified depths. Buhari's office has estimated the change will bring in at least USD 1.5 billion in added revenue by 2021.

But according to experts, oil companies involved in off-shore production could review their investments, reducing the revenue boost Nigeria hopes to achieve. As oil prices slid in recent years, meaning a drop in revenue for the government, Nigeria has been steadily increasing pressure on some of the world's biggest energy companies -- Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Eni, Total and CNOOC -- who extract most of the crude oil in Nigeria.

About half of government spending is reliant on income from oil sales. In mid-October Nigeria's government controversially claimed oil multinationals owed the country USD 62 billion in back revenues, which the oil firms disputed.

"We have no idea how the government arrived at such an amount," a representative of one of the major oil firms told AFP on condition of anonymity. Since the claim, a government minister conceded the money was unlikely to be retrieved in its entirety but that a settlement could be reached.

Emerging markets expert John Ashbourne insisted that the "fiscal crisis, with the federation forced to dedicate a larger and larger share of its revenue to paying off its debts" is a factor in Nigeria changing its agreements with oil firms. The attempt and the latest changes in the law signal a more stringent economic environment for multinationals, whose response could significantly impact Nigeria's oil-reliant economy.

Major oil companies have long been accused of having a cosy relationship with lawmakers in Africa's largest economy. Despite large oil and gas reserves, the majority of people in Africa's most populous country live in extreme poverty, on less than USD 1.90 a day.

Since the 2000's there have been repeated calls to amend the 1993 law -- but until the latest push, the measures failed to get past Nigerian lawmakers. A report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative said if contracts with oil companies were reviewed in 2008 Nigeria would have earned at least USD 16 billion in extra government revenue over the following decade.

An oil industry source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, warned the bill was the "beginning of the decline of deepwater investments" in the country. "Oil companies have already started to pull out investments out of Nigeria," he said.

Some in the oil industry claim that extracting oil from off-shore basins, drilling below the sea in Nigerian territorial waters, is already expensive and that the new amendments could make them unprofitable. "It is possible that this new tax will push costs over the break-even point," said Ashbourne.

But he added that oil companies tend to exaggerate their warnings of negative repercussions when they find themselves facing an increased tax bill. "Resource firms always threaten this when faced with new taxes, but they seldom actually abandon their operations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restri...

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively seco...

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Australias boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydneys Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collap...

Barella winner sends Inter Milan top as Napoli held in Serie A

Nicolo Barella sealed a 2-1 win over Verona to send Inter Milan top of Serie A as Napoli were jeered by their fans after being held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa. Former Cagliari midfielder Barella scored his first goal for Inter with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019