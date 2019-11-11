International Development News
Cleaning drive undertaken in 50 beaches under 'Swachh- Nirmal Tat Abhiyaan'

The cleaning drives in all beaches are being undertaken, involving school/college students of Eco-clubs, district administration, institutions, volunteers, local communities and other stakeholders. 

For beach cleaning activities which will be a duration of two hours on a daily basis, a minimum of one Kilometre stretch of the beach shall be identified. Image Credit: Flickr

To strive to make our beaches clean and create awareness amongst citizens about the importance of coastal ecosystems, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) are undertaking a mass cleanliness-cum-awareness drive in 50 identified beaches under the "Swachh – Nirmal Tat Abhiyaan", from 11th -17th November 2019. The identified beaches are in 10 coastal States/Union Territories (UTs) namely Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The beaches have been identified after the consultation with the States/UTs.

The cleaning drives in all beaches are being undertaken, involving school/college students of Eco-clubs, district administration, institutions, volunteers, local communities and other stakeholders. State Nodal Agencies for the Eco-clubs will be facilitating the week-long intensive cleanliness drive in all 10 States/UTs. Nodal teachers from the Eco-clubs will be present at the sites during the entire cleanliness drive. MoEF&CC officials have also been deputed to monitor the implementation of the drive.

For beach cleaning activities which will be a duration of two hours on a daily basis, a minimum of one Kilometre stretch of the beach shall be identified. Beach sand cleaning machines shall also be deployed at about identified 15 beaches. Thereafter collected waste will be processed as per extant Waste Management Rules, 2016. Environment Education Division of the Ministry and Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) under the aegis of this Ministry will be responsible for the overall coordination for the drive-in 50 beaches. Respective State Governments and Central Ministries will also be actively participating in the beach cleaning drives.

The Ministry has also decided that on completion of the drive, the best three beaches will be suitably awarded along with a Certificate of Appreciation for all the participating Eco-clubs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

