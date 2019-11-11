Condolence meeting to pay respect to T.N. Seshan held by ECI

The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan at Chennai late last night. A condolence meeting to pay respect to Shri Seshan was held at 1115hrs in Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi today. Dy. Election Commissioner Shri Sudeep Jain is reaching Chennai on behalf of the Commission to pay last respects to former CEC.

(With Inputs from PIB)