Infrastructure Minister welcomes first updated pipeline project

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, has released an expanded pipeline of major capital projects – another crucial step towards delivering better infrastructure outcomes.

"The first iteration of the pipeline by Treasury included a small number of capital intensive central Government agencies and had a combined worth of $6.1 billion. Today's updated pipeline has an estimated value of $21.1 billion," Shane Jones said.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones is welcoming the first of many updated project pipelines from the newly established New Zealand Infrastructure Commission today.

"The first iteration of the pipeline by Treasury included a small number of capital intensive central Government agencies and had a combined worth of $6.1 billion. Today's updated pipeline has an estimated value of $21.1 billion," Shane Jones said.

"It's great to see the Commission working with more agencies and organisations to include their planned infrastructure developments in the pipeline.

"The purpose of this exercise is to provide the sector with greater information and certainty about anticipated capital expenditure over the next five years, so it is best prepared to deliver on the Government's ambitions for world-class infrastructure in our cities and regions.

"I'm particularly pleased to see local government represented for the first time. It's important the pipeline extends beyond just the central Government and accounts for major capital expenditure across the whole economy, and in time I look forward to seeing private sector projects included as well.

"It will also help the Commission to develop its 30-year infrastructure strategy.

"I strongly encourage the infrastructure sector to engage with the updated pipeline and make the most of its data and insights," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

