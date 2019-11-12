International Development News
Development News Edition

FAO and Rakuten Viber partner together to promote healthy, sustainable food

The release is linked to this year’s World Food Day, which calls on people to start thinking about what they eat and take action on making healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

  • FAO
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:25 IST
FAO and Rakuten Viber partner together to promote healthy, sustainable food
In just one month, the English version of the stickers has been downloaded over 600 000 times and the online community has grown to over 315 000 members. Image Credit: Wikipedia

FAO and Rakuten Viber, a leading global instant messaging app, have partnered together for World Food Day to raise awareness around the themes of healthy and sustainable food by bringing it into everyone's lives in an exciting and interactive way.

Starting today, more than two dozen stickers in Russian – representing fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, apples, broccoli, and berries – can help you express healthy messages while connecting with friends via the newly opened Russian Viber community, named «День продовольствия» (Food Day).

The stickers promote tips from FAO experts on the nutritional benefits of healthy eating, cooking at home, and not wasting agricultural produce. Besides being fun, all of the images on the stickers carry an educational message related to their valuable sources of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, such as beta-carotene (carrot), folate (spinach), and iron (beetroot).

The release is linked to this year's World Food Day, which calls on people to start thinking about what they eat and take action on making healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

In just one month, the English version of the stickers has been downloaded over 600 000 times and the online community has grown to over 315 000 members. By widening the range of languages to include Russian, which is among the most widely spoken languages in Europe and Central Asia, an even greater number of people can share their fun moments and learn to make better dietary and nutritional choices every day.

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius rugby takes bold step in sending young squad at Africa Men’s 7s 2019

The proteges of coach Yoan De Coriolis impressed many on-lookers and observers present at Johannesburgs Bosman Stadium despite finishing second last at the tournament. The players showcased a flamboyant style of play in attack with several ...

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over license fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 6-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and militants responded by firing rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. In the m...

'How immune system gets charged while fighting food poisoning decoded'

Researchers have found how the human body powers its emergency response to infection by the bacterium Salmonella -- one of the most common causes of food poisoning worldwide, an advance that may lead to better drug targets and treatment str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019