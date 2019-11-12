FAO and Rakuten Viber partner together to promote healthy, sustainable food

FAO and Rakuten Viber, a leading global instant messaging app, have partnered together for World Food Day to raise awareness around the themes of healthy and sustainable food by bringing it into everyone's lives in an exciting and interactive way.

Starting today, more than two dozen stickers in Russian – representing fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, apples, broccoli, and berries – can help you express healthy messages while connecting with friends via the newly opened Russian Viber community, named «День продовольствия» (Food Day).

The stickers promote tips from FAO experts on the nutritional benefits of healthy eating, cooking at home, and not wasting agricultural produce. Besides being fun, all of the images on the stickers carry an educational message related to their valuable sources of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, such as beta-carotene (carrot), folate (spinach), and iron (beetroot).

The release is linked to this year's World Food Day, which calls on people to start thinking about what they eat and take action on making healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

In just one month, the English version of the stickers has been downloaded over 600 000 times and the online community has grown to over 315 000 members. By widening the range of languages to include Russian, which is among the most widely spoken languages in Europe and Central Asia, an even greater number of people can share their fun moments and learn to make better dietary and nutritional choices every day.