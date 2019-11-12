International Development News
Development News Edition

Petrol stations on Nigeria's borders close after fuel delivery ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:35 IST
Petrol stations on Nigeria's borders close after fuel delivery ban
Image Credit: The 24th World Energy Congress Preview

Fuel stations along Nigeria's land borders have closed and prices have spiked after customs authorities banned deliveries of petroleum products to stations within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border in an attempt to curb smuggling. Border communities have complained about the move, however, prompting Nigeria's lower chamber of parliament on Tuesday to call on the customs service to lift the indefinite ban.

Nigeria, Africa's top crude oil producer imports most of its refined fuel due to the moribund state of its refineries. Some 10-20% of Nigerian fuel is then smuggled to neighboring countries, according to the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, as gasoline is heavily subsidized in the country. The Nigerian Customs Service issued the directive on 6 November. The country's land borders have been closed to trade since late August.

Several station owners in northwest Katsina state, which borders Niger, told Reuters they had to close as a result of the ban. The lawmakers' motion said the order "has brought untold hardship to the people of border communities. Prices have sky-rocketed and movements have been crippled".

The motion, brought by Sada Soli, an All Progressives Congress (APC) party member from Katsina state, called on the customs agency to "review this directive with a human face". Customs agency spokesman Joseph Attah declined to comment on their motion.

President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the APC, is from Katsina state. His office declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Buttigieg rises in Iowa to lead Democratic White House pack -poll

Pete Buttigieg has pulled to the top of the pack of Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa for the first time after drawing increased support from nearly every demographic group, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesd...

FACTBOX-Seventeen Democrats, three Republicans vie for U.S. presidential nominations

The handful of Republicans who have mounted long-shot bids to oust President Donald Trump as their partys presidential nominee next year grew smaller on Tuesday, when former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford ended his campaign.Meanwhile, the...

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milans best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italys most influential investment bank.The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo 'deplored' the death toll at protests in phone call with Iraqi PM -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi deplored the death toll among protesters due to the crackdown of the Iraqi government and urged him to take immediate steps to address demonstrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019