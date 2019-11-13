International Development News
DRDO-Academia Interaction held to use academic expertise in defense sector

The avenues where the researchers and technology experts available in the country can be engaged strategically for contribution to the design and development of advanced defense products were also discussed.

Defense Research and Development has huge potential to absorb innovation which is not only limited to R&D organisations but can sprout from any corner of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised a workshop titled 'DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies' here today. The workshop was aimed to leverage the academic expertise available in the country and increase the synergy with Academia. Various ideas were discussed to explore new horizons of collaboration so that research directly contributes towards defense products and applications.

Defense Research and Development has huge potential to absorb innovation which is not only limited to R&D organisations but can sprout from any corner of the country. DRDO has already established eight Centers of Technology in various universities in order to undertake targeted advanced research on the topics of special interest to DRDO for conceiving and realizing futuristic defense applications. Eminent academicians present in the workshop brought forward many ideas to forge the interactions between DRDO and academic institutions.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has appreciated DRDO for its efforts towards strengthening the ties between Academia and Defence R&D. He said, Scientific and Technological Excellence is associated with National Pride and stressed that sustained efforts are required for utilizing academic expertise for futuristic defense applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy called for directed research in specialized defense areas like Advanced Propulsion, Terahertz Technologies, Advanced Robotics, Cyber Technologies, Quantum Technologies, Smart Materials, etc for future preparedness. He talked about various existing mechanisms for engagement between DRDO and Academia like CARS Projects, Extramural Research Projects, Technology Development Fund, Directed Research Project and Kalam Innovation Award, etc. Dr. Reddy said DRDO is ready to bring out more models of engagement for enabling academia participation in mainstream Defence R&D. He proposed that models of engagement need to be worked out with accountability from both sides for increased technological output and its utilization into defense products. The proposals and ideas are welcome from Academia.

In his address, Secretary (Higher Education) at Ministry of Human Resource & Development (MHRD) Shri R Subramanyam stressed the need for an eco-system and effective synergy between all stakeholders for accelerated development of critical technologies. He proposed a joint task force to evolve a way ahead.

Additional Secretary at MHRD Shri Rajesh Sarwal; Directors of IIT Delhi, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Palakkad, Guwahati; Directors of NIT Jaipur, Bhopal, Calicut, Delhi, and Kurukshetra; Vice-Chancellors of University of Hyderabad, Jadavpur University, Mizoram University, Bharthiar University attended the function.

DG (Resource & Management and System Analysis & Modelling), DG (Technology Management), DG (Human Resources), DG (Life Sciences), DG (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems) from DRDO and representatives of heads of other eminent academic institutes were also present during the deliberations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

