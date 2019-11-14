Legendary Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh Dies in Patna

Legendary Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh today died in Patna this morning.

Narayan Singh after receiving his Ph.D.(on Cycle Vector Space Theory), and worked at NASA and then returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur.

He was born on 2 April 1942 in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar. Singh received his primary and secondary education from Netarhat Residential School and college education from Patna Science College.

In 2014, Singh was appointed as guest faculty in Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Madhepura as a visiting professor.