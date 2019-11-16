International Development News
Saudi Sakaka solar project to be launched before end of year -state news agency

Saudi Arabia's Al Jouf region will launch its first renewable power project before the end of the year, according to the state news agency.

The 300mw Sakaka solar photovoltaic IPP project is estimated to generate enough clean energy to power 45,000 households in the Al Jouf region while offsetting over 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan told the agency.

The project is said to be the first renewable energy project being built under King Salman's renewable energy initiative.

