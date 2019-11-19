Video: MBA Student managing traffic in unique way goes viral
In Madhya Pradesh, an MBA student Shubi Jain volunteering to manage traffic on roads in Indore in her unique way, to spread awareness about traffic norms & regulations.
The video has been gone viral of Shubi Jain and users are appreciating her work over the internet.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: An MBA student Shubi Jain volunteering to manage traffic on roads in Indore in her unique way, to spread awareness about traffic norms & regulations. pic.twitter.com/hBZd0bt3C5— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
