Alliance Air flags-off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN-RCS

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has flagged-off its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and port town Kandla making it the 228th route under the UDAN-RCS scheme. Kandla is Alliance Air's 55th destination under UDAN-RCS. The flight will operate from Monday to Friday.

With the launch of flight services, passengers from Kandla can now conveniently travel to Nashik and Hyderabad via Ahmedabad which will significantly reduce the travel time. This is the third flight to operate from Kandla airport. Currently, Spicejet and Truejet operate a daily flight for Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This also provides better connectivity for Kutch commercial hub Gandhidham and the country's major port Dindayal port.

Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a commendable increase of 242% in air traffic on RCS routes which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network while providing the services at a modest market-discovered price to the common man.

Alliance Air is now operating on 50 routes allotted to the airline under the UDAN-RCS scheme and has also begun operations to and fro Chandigarh-Dharamshala on 16th November 2019 that it bagged in the UDAN 2 & UDAN 3.1 of UDAN-RCS route under the scheme.

Through its codeshare with Air India, Alliance Air not only provides regional connectivity within the country but also offers seamless connectivity to regional passengers on Air India's network in India and abroad.

UDAN will connect all States and UTs of the country with around 700 routes laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India's aviation market.

(With Inputs from PIB)