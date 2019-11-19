International Development News
Development News Edition

Alliance Air flags-off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN-RCS

With the launch of flight services, passengers from Kandla can now conveniently travel to Nashik and Hyderabad via Ahmedabad which will significantly reduce the travel time.

Alliance Air flags-off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN-RCS
Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a commendable increase of 242% in air traffic on RCS routes which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network while providing the services at a modest market-discovered price to the common man. Image Credit: Flickr

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has flagged-off its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and port town Kandla making it the 228th route under the UDAN-RCS scheme. Kandla is Alliance Air's 55th destination under UDAN-RCS. The flight will operate from Monday to Friday.

With the launch of flight services, passengers from Kandla can now conveniently travel to Nashik and Hyderabad via Ahmedabad which will significantly reduce the travel time. This is the third flight to operate from Kandla airport. Currently, Spicejet and Truejet operate a daily flight for Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This also provides better connectivity for Kutch commercial hub Gandhidham and the country's major port Dindayal port.

Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a commendable increase of 242% in air traffic on RCS routes which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network while providing the services at a modest market-discovered price to the common man.

Alliance Air is now operating on 50 routes allotted to the airline under the UDAN-RCS scheme and has also begun operations to and fro Chandigarh-Dharamshala on 16th November 2019 that it bagged in the UDAN 2 & UDAN 3.1 of UDAN-RCS route under the scheme.

Through its codeshare with Air India, Alliance Air not only provides regional connectivity within the country but also offers seamless connectivity to regional passengers on Air India's network in India and abroad.

UDAN will connect all States and UTs of the country with around 700 routes laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India's aviation market.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019