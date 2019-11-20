International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia unlikely to deepen oil output cuts - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia unlikely to deepen oil output cuts - sources
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen cuts in oil output at a meeting with fellow exporters next month, but could commit to extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia, three sources said on Tuesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, which includes Russia, known as OPEC+.

Also on Dec. 5, Saudi Arabia is set to announce the pricing for the public share placement of its energy giant, Saudi Aramco , in what it hopes will be the world's largest IPO. The oil price at the time is likely to be critical to the pricing of the share offering. The sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies are worried about weak demand growth in 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin set the tone for the December meeting last week, calling Saudi Arabia's position ahead of the talks "tough". Moscow argues that it will be hard for it to cut oil production voluntarily during the cold winter months, especially in western Siberia, where Russia produces two-thirds of its oil and where most of its well rigs are located.

Experts have said that an oil well could explode if halted in frozen conditions. However, there are risks that extreme low temperatures of around minus 50 Celsius (minus 58 Fahrenheit), could lead to an involuntary production decline. When the cuts agreement started on Jan. 1 2017, Russia implemented its commitments gradually, only reaching full compliance in May that year.

"We expect uneasy talks in December. Russia will not categorically agree to (deepen) cuts in winter," a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The oil ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

"SURPRISES" POSSIBLE

In the latest iteration of the deal, OPEC, Russia and some other large oil producers, have agreed to cut their combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan.1. The agreement runs through to the end of March. "Serious consultations have not yet started. Rollover looks more likely. Russia cannot reduce more in winter time. But surprises are always a possibility," an OPEC source said.

On Monday, a source familiar with the data told Reuters that in November Russia had increased its oil production to 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd), missing its output targets. Under the pact with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, Russia should cap output at around 11.17-11.18 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations, which use a tonne/barrel ratio of 7.33.

Russian natural gas supplies to China, which are set to start next month, will also boost output of gas condensate, part of the oil mix. Another industry source said that Russian companies are seeking to boost their output in 2020 to support the state budget.

Alexei Kudrin, a close ally of Putin and head of the Audit Chamber, has said that Russia's budgeted spending will be 1 trillion roubles ($16 billion) lower this year compared to the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Bolivian military deploys armored vehicles to end blockade of key gas plant

Bolivian police and military forces used armored vehicles and helicopters to unblock access to a major gas plant in the city of El Alto on Tuesday, a show of strength after blockades at the facility had cut off fuel supply to nearby La Paz....

UPDATE 2-U.S. aircraft carrier strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, U.S. officials told Reuters, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States. Tensions in the Gulf have risen since atta...

Congo court hands life sentence to warlord for murder, sexual violence

A court in Democratic Republic of Congo handed down a life sentence on Tuesday to one of the countrys most notorious warlords for crimes against humanity including murder and sexual violence, lawyers in the case said. The court, in the east...

McConnell says "inconceivable” U.S. Senate will have votes to remove Trump

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the likelihood that his Republican-led chamber would cast enough votes to remove President Donald Trump, the head of the Republican party, from office should the impeachment c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019