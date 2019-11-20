International Development News
Development News Edition

Position regarding Israeli settlements unchanged, UN reacts to US policy change

Announcing the policy change, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that “calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law hasn’t worked. It hasn’t advanced the cause of peace”.

  • UN
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:36 IST
Position regarding Israeli settlements unchanged, UN reacts to US policy change
Mr. Dujarric added that the UN “very much regrets” the announcement of the new US position on Monday and remains “committed to a two-State solution based on the relevant UN resolutions”. Image Credit: ANI

The longstanding position of the UN regarding Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territory – that they are in breach of international law – is unchanged, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Tuesday in New York, reacting to the policy reversal announced by the United States.

Mr. Dujarric added that the UN "very much regrets" the announcement of the new US position on Monday and remains "committed to a two-State solution based on the relevant UN resolutions".

Earlier on Tuesday, at a press briefing in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), Rupert Colville, told reporters that a change in the policy position of one Member State does not modify existing international law, nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council.

Announcing the policy change, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that "calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law hasn't worked. It hasn't advanced the cause of peace".

Mr. Pompeo's comments –which were reportedly condemned by Palestinian politicians, and the Jordanian Government, and welcomed by Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu – have been interpreted in press reports as a rejection of UN Security Council resolution 2334.

This resolution reaffirmed, in 2016, that Israel's establishment of settlements on Palestinian land occupied since 1967 has "no legal validity", and constitute a "flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders". The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor, with the US abstaining.

On the same day that Mr. Pompeo delivered his remarks, the US Embassy in Jerusalem released a security alert, advising US citizens travelling to, or through, Jerusalem, to maintain a high level of vigilance and increase their security awareness.

Tensions in the region were already high before Mr. Pompeo's announcement: on October 28, the UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told the Security Council that "new dangerous flashpoints" were emerging in the region, and described the growing number of Israeli settlements as a substantial obstacle to the peace process.

'Nail in the coffin' for a two-State solution

Independent UN rights expert Michael Lynk, officially Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, characterized the US move as a "decisive break with the international consensus", which will "further entrench the perpetual Israeli occupation", in a statement released on Tuesday.

The US decision to 'jettison international law" had, said Mr. Lynk, legitimized the illegal Israeli settlements, driving "the very last nail in the coffin of the two-State solution" of two nations living side-by-side, which is the UN-backed outcome for a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019