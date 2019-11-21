International Development News
UN experts condemn Egypt for arresting lawyer twice on identical charges

The group of Special Rapporteurs, whose conclusions and statements are independent of the UN, said on Wednesday that Ibrahim Metwally was arrested two years ago, on the way to discuss the issue of enforced disappearances with the UN in Geneva.

According to the rights experts, Mr. Metwally was subsequently cleared of all charges in October of this year but was then re-arrested, the following month, on charges that appear to be identical to those in the previous case. Image Credit: Pixabay

UN human rights experts have condemned the Egyptian government for arresting a lawyer twice, on apparently identical charges.

The group of Special Rapporteurs, whose conclusions and statements are independent of the UN, said on Wednesday that Ibrahim Metwally was arrested two years ago, on the way to discuss the issue of enforced disappearances with the UN in Geneva.

According to the rights experts, Mr. Metwally was subsequently cleared of all charges in October of this year but was then re-arrested, the following month, on charges that appear to be identical to those in the previous case.

In a statement, the Special Rapporteurs said that Mr. Metwally is a victim of "double jeopardy", and that his prosecution may be linked to his engagement with the UN: the statement expresses concern about his deteriorating health whilst in detention and calls on the Egyptian authorities to guarantee Mr. Metwally due process under the law.

The same group of experts has previously raised concerns at the use of counter-terrorism legislation to target people expressing dissent, and seeking to protect and promote human rights.

