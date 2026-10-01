Malaysia’s Return of 1,476 People to Myanmar Raises UNHCR Fears Over Their Safety

Malaysia's recent return of 1,476 people to Myanmar has raised serious concerns at UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, over the dangers they could face in a country gripped by continuing conflict and a dire human rights and humanitarian situation. The agency says some of those sent back may need international protection, making the circumstances of their departure and the safeguards available to them particularly important. Its concerns centre on whether people had a real choice about returning and whether anyone assessed the risks they could face after arrival.

Detention raises questions about freedom to choose

Malaysian authorities have described the returns as voluntary, a description UNHCR has questioned because those sent back had been held in immigration detention. Edem Wosornu, UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, said those circumstances raised serious questions about whether their decisions were genuinely free and informed. The agency did not have access to the individuals to assess their circumstances, leaving it unable to establish their protection needs or evaluate how they decided to return. For someone in detention, agreeing to leave raises a crucial question about whether the choice reflects a wish to go home or the pressure of being confined.

Individual safety must guide return decisions

UNHCR recognizes Malaysia's sovereign responsibility to manage asylum and migration and is calling for strong safeguards to be built into every return decision. These include individual assessments and access to procedures that allow people to explain why they may need protection, rather than treating everyone in a group as facing the same circumstances. The agency says decisions to return must be voluntary and assessed outside detention settings, where the conditions surrounding a person's choice can be properly considered. Its appeal rests on the principle of non-refoulement: no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture or other serious threats to their life or freedom.

Regional support is needed as Myanmar's crisis continues

The agency is urging countries to keep access to asylum open and uphold international protection obligations until conditions in Myanmar permit safe, dignified and sustainable returns. That means looking beyond the journey home to whether people can return without facing danger and remain there safely. UNHCR says it is ready to work with Malaysia to strengthen national asylum and protection arrangements, placing practical cooperation alongside its call for safeguards. The agency is also seeking greater regional and international support for a political solution to Myanmar's crisis and an end to hostilities, together with continued support for countries in the region hosting refugees from Myanmar. Protecting people who have fled and supporting the communities receiving them remain central parts of that response.